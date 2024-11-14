PM Modi's Historic Visit to Nigeria: Strengthening Ties After 17 Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a historic visit to Nigeria from November 16-17, according to Secretary of Economic Relations, Dammu Ravi. This visit marks the first by an Indian Prime Minister to the West African nation in 17 years, following the invitation from Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The upcoming trip aims to solidify the long-standing cordial relations between India and Nigeria, which date back to Nigeria's independence in the 1960s. During the visit, Modi will receive a ceremonial welcome and engage in bilateral talks with President Tinubu. The discussions will focus on expanding and enhancing cooperation across multiple sectors, culminating in the signing of five Memoranda of Understanding.

In addition to political engagements, Modi will meet with the Indian diaspora and address community events in Nigeria. The robust ties are reflected in significant trade and investment exchanges, with India being one of Nigeria's largest trading partners. The visit symbolizes a step towards reinforcing the strategic partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)