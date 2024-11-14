Violence Escalates in Lebanon: Humanitarian Toll Rises Amid Airstrikes

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that Israeli airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon have resulted in the tragic loss of 78 lives, with 122 people injured over the last 24 hours.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the cumulative toll of the conflict has reached 3,365 dead and 14,344 wounded since the aggression commenced.

As tensions continue to escalate, the humanitarian impact of these airstrikes underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire. Authorities are mobilizing resources to provide aid to the affected civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)