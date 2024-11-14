Left Menu

Violence Escalates in Lebanon: Humanitarian Toll Rises Amid Airstrikes

Recent Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon have led to 78 deaths and 122 injuries within a day, as reported by the Lebanese Ministry of Health. The ongoing conflict has resulted in a total of 3,365 fatalities and 14,344 injuries since the aggression began.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 10:01 IST
Violence Escalates in Lebanon: Humanitarian Toll Rises Amid Airstrikes
78 deaths, 122 wounded in Israeli airstrikes (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that Israeli airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon have resulted in the tragic loss of 78 lives, with 122 people injured over the last 24 hours.

According to the Lebanese National News Agency, the cumulative toll of the conflict has reached 3,365 dead and 14,344 wounded since the aggression commenced.

As tensions continue to escalate, the humanitarian impact of these airstrikes underscores the urgent need for a ceasefire. Authorities are mobilizing resources to provide aid to the affected civilians.

(With inputs from agencies.)

