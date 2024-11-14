UAE Humanitarian Aid Reaches Gaza Amid Cross-Border Collaboration

In a marked humanitarian effort, the Israeli agency COGAT has confirmed the arrival of crucial supplies from the United Arab Emirates into Gaza. This aid, comprising water, medical equipment, shelter, and hygiene supplies, entered through the Erez West Crossing, reported on November 14.

Fifteen trucks, carrying goods from the UAE cargo ship 'MIRA' docked at Ashdod, successfully crossed into northern Gaza. The consignment was substantial, totaling 2,261 pallets loaded with essential items aimed at alleviating immediate humanitarian needs within the region.

The initiative did not stop there; COGAT also facilitated medical evacuations. Sixteen patients and their caregivers left Gaza for medical treatment in Jordan, highlighting ongoing collaborative health response efforts. COAGT has reiterated its commitment to supporting aid delivery via land, sea, and air, in collaboration with international partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)