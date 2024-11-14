Sharjah Announces Key Judicial Appointments: Sultan Al Qasimi's Administrative Decisions

Sharjah [UAE], November 14 (ANI/WAM): In a major reshuffle of the Emirate's judicial structure, Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced a series of administrative decisions to appoint new leaders in the judiciary.

The reshuffle highlights include the appointment of Judge Muhammad Obaid Al Kaabi as the new Chairman of Sharjah Court. Further appointments see Judge Ahmed Abdullah Al Mulla as Chairman of the Court of Cassation and Judge Omar Obaid Al Ghoul heading the Primary Courts. The Appellate Courts will now be chaired by Judge Abdulrahman Sultan bin Taliah.

In addition, Judge Salama Rashid Salem Tamim Al Ketbi has been named Chairperson of the Judicial Inspection Department. Counselor Anwar Amin Al Harmoudi is appointed as Attorney General and Chairman of the Public Prosecution. Sheikh Faisal bin Ali bin Abdullah Al Mualla takes the role of Secretary-General of Sharjah Court.

(With inputs from agencies.)