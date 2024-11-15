Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Hezbollah and Israel's Cross-Border Conflict Intensifies

Hezbollah claims targeting Israeli military bases with 'qualitative missiles,' while Israel counters with airstrikes killing 200 Hezbollah operatives. These developments follow intensified hostilities post-Hamas attacks on October 7, resulting in heightened cross-border violence and displacement of Israeli residents near the northern border.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 09:44 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a series of escalating confrontations, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for striking the Tel Haim military base near Tel Aviv, utilizing what it described as 'qualitative missiles,' according to Al Jazeera. The base is reportedly linked to Israel's military intelligence division. The group has not disclosed details on the strike's impact, and the Israeli military has remained silent on the issue.

Hezbollah has intensified its offensives, launching extensive rocket attacks on Kiryat Shmona and surrounding areas. Meanwhile, an Israeli airstrike targeted a civil defense center in Baalbek, Lebanon, with authorities confirming casualties and ongoing rescue operations. Reports indicate that 12 bodies were retrieved from the rubble, with removal efforts still active.

The Israeli Defense Forces announced that recent airstrikes have resulted in the death of approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorists and the destruction of numerous rocket launchers. These launchers were identified as immediate threats. Among the casualties were key figures from Hezbollah's Radwan Force. The ongoing hostilities have led to the displacement of over 68,000 Israelis, as Hezbollah vows to persist with daily assaults.

(With inputs from agencies.)

