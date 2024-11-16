Israeli Airstrikes on Beirut Enter Fourth Day Amid Ceasefire Discussions

In a tense fourth day of military operations, Israel continues its airstrikes on the suburbs of Beirut, focusing on Hezbollah-controlled areas. Five buildings in southern Beirut have been reduced to rubble, including one near the bustling Tayouneh intersection, following Israeli air raids aimed at munitions depots and infrastructure used by the Lebanese militant group.

Evacuation orders preceded the strikes, with many residents fleeing before the attacks. Despite no reported casualties, human rights organizations have criticized the short notice often given for evacuations. In retaliation, Hezbollah launched rockets at various Israeli military sites, including the Misgav Am area and other positions in northern Israel.

Diplomatic channels have seen a flurry of activity this week, as a US ceasefire proposal makes its way to the Lebanese parliament. The Lebanese response is anticipated by Monday, with hopes resting on Hezbollah's acceptance of the terms. Iran has signaled support for Lebanon's stance in the ongoing truce discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)