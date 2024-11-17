Left Menu

UAE Women's Sailing Team Dominates First Arab Championship

The UAE national women's sailing team emerged victorious at the first Arab Women's Sailing Championship in Manama, Bahrain. The team secured four medals, including two golds by Marwa Al Hammadi, highlighting the success of the collaborative efforts led by the UAE Sailing Federation.

UAE Women's Sailing Team Dominates First Arab Championship
UAE national women's sailing team (Photo/WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The UAE national women's sailing team clinched a remarkable victory at the inaugural Arab Women's Sailing Championship, which concluded in Manama, Bahrain. The competition saw participation from eight women's teams across the Arab world.

The UAE emerged at the top of the overall rankings, winning an impressive four medals. Marwa Al Hammadi spearheaded the team's success by securing two golds, while Kamelia Al Qubaisi and Madiya Al Neyadi each earned a silver.

According to Mohammed Abdullah Al Obaidli, Secretary-General of the UAE Sailing and Rowing Federation, this achievement is a testament to the hard work of the federation under the guidance of Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, alongside strategic collaboration with marine clubs. The championship was organized by the Bahrain Maritime Sports Association and the Arab Sailing Federation.

