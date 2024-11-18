Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Political Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, an Israeli airstrike in Beirut has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif. The Times of Israel reports Hezbollah confirmed the death, marking a critical blow to the organization's communication framework.

The strike targeted the Syrian Ba'ath Party headquarters in Beirut, yet the Israeli Defense Forces have not officially acknowledged the operation. Known for orchestrating press conferences at times of crisis, Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station before becoming the top media officer. Recently, he reiterated Hezbollah's readiness for a prolonged conflict with Israel.

This assassination is perceived as part of Israel's broader strategy to dismantle Hezbollah leadership. Previously, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, and the group subsequently appointed Hashem Safieddine as his successor.

Adding to the volatility, three individuals were detained after launching flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, a place that had already endured a drone attack earlier this month. Although Netanyahu's family was unharmed, the incidents underscore the continuing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)