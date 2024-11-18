Left Menu

Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Political Tensions Escalate

An Israeli airstrike in Beirut has resulted in the death of Hezbollah's media chief Mohammed Afif. The incident raises tensions as Netanyahu's home faces repeated attacks, including a drone strike. Hezbollah reaffirms its military readiness amidst ongoing conflicts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:42 IST
Hezbollah's Media Chief Killed in Israeli Airstrike, Political Tensions Escalate
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, an Israeli airstrike in Beirut has claimed the life of Hezbollah's media relations chief, Mohammed Afif. The Times of Israel reports Hezbollah confirmed the death, marking a critical blow to the organization's communication framework.

The strike targeted the Syrian Ba'ath Party headquarters in Beirut, yet the Israeli Defense Forces have not officially acknowledged the operation. Known for orchestrating press conferences at times of crisis, Afif managed Hezbollah's Al-Manar television station before becoming the top media officer. Recently, he reiterated Hezbollah's readiness for a prolonged conflict with Israel.

This assassination is perceived as part of Israel's broader strategy to dismantle Hezbollah leadership. Previously, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, and the group subsequently appointed Hashem Safieddine as his successor.

Adding to the volatility, three individuals were detained after launching flares at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, a place that had already endured a drone attack earlier this month. Although Netanyahu's family was unharmed, the incidents underscore the continuing threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

Diplomacy in Lima: APEC 2023's Uncertain Future

 Peru
2
Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unrest

Aftermath of Contested Venezuelan Election: Mass Releases and Continued Unre...

 Global
3
Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

Scotland's Rugby Depth Shines in Crushing Victory Over Portugal

 United Kingdom
4
Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

Australia and U.S.: A New Chapter Begins

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024