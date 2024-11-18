India-Brazil Trade Relations: USD 15 Billion and Climbing

Leonardo Ananda Gomes, the Executive Director of the India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the flourishing trade relationship between India and Brazil, which has recently exceeded the USD 15 billion mark.

In his interview with ANI on Sunday, Gomes noted the robust partnership forged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "Trade between India and Brazil stands at USD 15 billion, and we believe this is just the beginning," Gomes disclosed, hinting at even greater potential.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit from November 18-19. As a Troika member, India will play a pivotal role in shaping the summit's agenda, with an emphasis on global south priorities. Modi expressed anticipation for meaningful dialogues and the continuation of fruitful bilateral cooperation with global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)