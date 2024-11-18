Left Menu

India-Brazil Trade Relations: USD 15 Billion and Climbing

Leonardo Ananda Gomes, Executive Director of the India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, praised the prosperous bilateral trade between the two nations, which has surpassed USD 15 billion. With India's strong ties with Brazil under Prime Minister Modi and President Lula's leadership, both countries are poised for further economic collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 09:45 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 09:45 IST
Executive Director of India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce Leonardo Ananda Gomes (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Leonardo Ananda Gomes, the Executive Director of the India-Brazil Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the flourishing trade relationship between India and Brazil, which has recently exceeded the USD 15 billion mark.

In his interview with ANI on Sunday, Gomes noted the robust partnership forged by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. "Trade between India and Brazil stands at USD 15 billion, and we believe this is just the beginning," Gomes disclosed, hinting at even greater potential.

Prime Minister Modi is set to visit Brazil for the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit from November 18-19. As a Troika member, India will play a pivotal role in shaping the summit's agenda, with an emphasis on global south priorities. Modi expressed anticipation for meaningful dialogues and the continuation of fruitful bilateral cooperation with global leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

