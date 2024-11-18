Left Menu

Empowering Women in STEM: US-India Fellowship Launches Amid Education Week Initiatives

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti launched the 'Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship' in India during International Education Week. The initiative aims to empower Indian women in STEMM fields, coinciding with India leading in student enrollments in the United States, as highlighted in the Open Doors Report 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-11-2024 13:05 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 13:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, unveiled the 'Women in STEM Development and Medicine Fellowship' (STEMM) during the celebrations of International Education Week. The fellowship is part of the U.S.-India Alliance for Women's Economic Empowerment, backed by the Gupta-Klinsky India Institute at Johns Hopkins University, aiming to foster gender equity in STEMM fields.

The initiative emphasizes the importance of education and global collaboration in advancing progress. Ambassador Garcetti underscored the fellowship's role in empowering women through mentorship, research skill development, and fostering global networks. Johns Hopkins University President Ronald J. Daniels expressed that the fellowship is vital for addressing barriers faced by women in STEMM by offering robust support, training, and resources.

Notably, the Open Doors Report 2024 reveals that India has emerged as the frontrunner in sending students to the United States for higher education, a surge attributed to increased educational and professional aspirations. The report indicated a 19% rise in Indian graduate student enrolments. This partnership reaffirms the strength of US-India educational ties, benefiting both nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

