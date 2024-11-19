Left Menu

Global Unity: G20 Leaders Unite Against Hunger at Landmark Summit

G20 leaders, including India's PM Modi and China's President Xi Jinping, gathered for a family photo at the summit, launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. Modi stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the Global South and highlighted India's success in poverty alleviation and food security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:06 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:06 IST
Global Unity: G20 Leaders Unite Against Hunger at Landmark Summit
PM Modi and other world leaders pose for a family photo at G20 summit (Photo/X@MEAIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

At the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, prominent figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Chinese President Xi Jinping came together for a family photo. This symbolic moment marked the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the event as a milestone, noting it symbolized the G20's commitment to 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.' His comments were shared widely on the platform X.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi expressed strong support for Brazil's initiative, underscoring the acute impact of current food, fuel, and fertiliser crises on the Global South. He articulated the necessity of prioritizing these issues, aligning with the Deccan High-Level Principles for Food Security ratified at the New Delhi Summit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024