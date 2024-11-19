Global Unity: G20 Leaders Unite Against Hunger at Landmark Summit
G20 leaders, including India's PM Modi and China's President Xi Jinping, gathered for a family photo at the summit, launching the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty. Modi stressed the importance of addressing the challenges faced by the Global South and highlighted India's success in poverty alleviation and food security.
At the 19th G20 Leaders' Summit, prominent figures such as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and Chinese President Xi Jinping came together for a family photo. This symbolic moment marked the launch of the Global Alliance Against Hunger and Poverty.
Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal described the event as a milestone, noting it symbolized the G20's commitment to 'Building a Just World and a Sustainable Planet.' His comments were shared widely on the platform X.
Earlier, Prime Minister Modi expressed strong support for Brazil's initiative, underscoring the acute impact of current food, fuel, and fertiliser crises on the Global South. He articulated the necessity of prioritizing these issues, aligning with the Deccan High-Level Principles for Food Security ratified at the New Delhi Summit.
