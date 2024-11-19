Left Menu

India and China Move Towards Border Peace Amid G20 Dialogue

India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and China's Wang Yi discuss progress in border de-escalation during the G20 Summit, building on the recent Modi-Xi talks. The meeting underscores the importance of India-China relations and agreement on disengagement in Eastern Ladakh, setting stage for further diplomatic engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 09:42 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 09:42 IST
Talks underway between EAM Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo/DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Brazil

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi engaged in pivotal talks on border de-escalation on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, underlining the significance of bilateral relations in global politics. The dialogue follows prior discussions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping during the BRICS Summit in Kazan, emphasizing the essential role of both countries in international fora.

Jaishankar highlighted progress in easing tensions in Eastern Ladakh, noting the implementation of agreements on the ground level, as directed by both nations' leaders. Modi and Xi have instructed foreign ministers and special representatives to expedite discussions, confirming the strategic importance attached to mutual security and stability along the Line of Actual Control.

A month after the Modi-Xi meeting, which acknowledged the importance of India-China ties for regional and global stability, Jaishankar's talks with Wang Yi signal a commitment to resolving ongoing conflicts diplomatically. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also emphasized the consensus on restoring normalcy along the LAC, with arrangements for patrolling and grazing rights in traditional areas upheld as part of this historic agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

