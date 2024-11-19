Left Menu

Balochistan Crisis: BHRC Engages UK Minister on Human Rights Violations

A delegation from the Baloch Human Rights Council met UK Minister Seema Malhotra to discuss escalating human rights abuses in Balochistan. The delegation highlighted enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings, hoping increased awareness would pressure the Pakistani government to cease violations. The meeting aims to bring international attention and support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 12:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 12:29 IST
Balochistan Crisis: BHRC Engages UK Minister on Human Rights Violations
Baloch Human Rights Council Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) recently took a significant step by meeting with Seema Malhotra, the UK's Minister for Migration, Citizenship, and Equalities, to address the grave human rights situation in Balochistan. The BHRC delegation emphasized the alarming rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Malhotra assured the delegation that she would engage with relevant officials within the UK government to discuss these issues, as highlighted in an official statement. The BHRC believes that increasing global awareness could increase pressure on the Pakistani authorities to halt human rights violations in Balochistan.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the Pakistani security forces for resorting to harsh measures to suppress dissent in Balochistan. Recently, during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Sami Baloch from the BHRC drew attention to the rise in enforced disappearance cases, denouncing the deliberate targeting of Baloch society.

Earlier reports by the BHRC revealed data on these violations, with 367 abductions and 79 killings recorded in 2022, and 416 disappearances in 2023. In the first half of 2024 alone, over 206 people have vanished, fostering fear among the Baloch populace.

Amidst escalating tensions, both the local population and international human rights groups continue to urge the global community to condemn and counter the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024