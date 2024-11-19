Balochistan Crisis: BHRC Engages UK Minister on Human Rights Violations

The Baloch Human Rights Council (BHRC) recently took a significant step by meeting with Seema Malhotra, the UK's Minister for Migration, Citizenship, and Equalities, to address the grave human rights situation in Balochistan. The BHRC delegation emphasized the alarming rise in enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the region.

During the meeting, Minister Malhotra assured the delegation that she would engage with relevant officials within the UK government to discuss these issues, as highlighted in an official statement. The BHRC believes that increasing global awareness could increase pressure on the Pakistani authorities to halt human rights violations in Balochistan.

Human rights organizations have long criticized the Pakistani security forces for resorting to harsh measures to suppress dissent in Balochistan. Recently, during the 57th session of the UN Human Rights Council, Sami Baloch from the BHRC drew attention to the rise in enforced disappearance cases, denouncing the deliberate targeting of Baloch society.

Earlier reports by the BHRC revealed data on these violations, with 367 abductions and 79 killings recorded in 2022, and 416 disappearances in 2023. In the first half of 2024 alone, over 206 people have vanished, fostering fear among the Baloch populace.

Amidst escalating tensions, both the local population and international human rights groups continue to urge the global community to condemn and counter the atrocities perpetrated by the Pakistani forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)