Alarming Surge: Pakistan Confronts 50th Polio Case Amid Global Alarm

Pakistan's NEOC reports its 50th polio case of the year, involving a young girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. With Balochistan as the most affected region, authorities intensify vaccination efforts amidst global concerns. Challenges such as misinformation hinder eradication efforts in one of the last two countries battling wild poliovirus.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-11-2024 17:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 17:35 IST
A child being given oral polio vaccine in Pakistan (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has confirmed yet another polio case, raising the national tally to 50 this year, as reported by ARY News. The National Reference Lab identified the most recent case in a 20-month-old girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

The presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) was established, marking Tank's second case this year. The virus draws a genetic link to a prior case in July from the same district. Meanwhile, Balochistan remains the hardest-hit province with 24 cases, followed by Sindh with 13.

Health authorities urge relentless vaccination campaigns to contain the virus, especially in vulnerable regions. The international community, alarmed by the surge, calls for Pakistan to undertake emergency measures. Polio persistently spreads across Pakistan, one of the only remaining countries where eradication remains a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

