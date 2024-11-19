Alarming Surge: Pakistan Confronts 50th Polio Case Amid Global Alarm

Pakistan's National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC) has confirmed yet another polio case, raising the national tally to 50 this year, as reported by ARY News. The National Reference Lab identified the most recent case in a 20-month-old girl from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Tank district.

The presence of Wild Poliovirus Type 1 (WPV1) was established, marking Tank's second case this year. The virus draws a genetic link to a prior case in July from the same district. Meanwhile, Balochistan remains the hardest-hit province with 24 cases, followed by Sindh with 13.

Health authorities urge relentless vaccination campaigns to contain the virus, especially in vulnerable regions. The international community, alarmed by the surge, calls for Pakistan to undertake emergency measures. Polio persistently spreads across Pakistan, one of the only remaining countries where eradication remains a challenge.

(With inputs from agencies.)