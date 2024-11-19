Brazil's Lula Praises India's G20 Efficiency, Launches Global Hunger Alliance

Brazil's President, Luiz Inacia Lula da Silva, has praised India for its impressive organization of the previous year's G20 Summit, as Brazil prepares to host the event in Rio this year. Sources reported Lula's remarks during a bilateral meeting with India's Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, expressing a desire to emulate India's efficiency in conducting the summit.

According to sources, President Lula conveyed to Prime Minister Modi that Brazil had drawn significant inspiration from India's G20 Summit as it crafted plans for its own event. Moreover, the 2024 G20 Summit under Brazil's leadership marked the unveiling of the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, urging global leaders to address these urgent social challenges.

At the alliance's launch, Lula declared that hunger and poverty stem not from scarcity but political decisions that exclude vast segments of the global population. Highlighting the G20's dominance in global economic activity, he appealed to member nations to end these humanitarian crises. Prime Minister Modi lauded the Brazilian effort, stressing the need to prioritize the concerns of the Global South amidst ongoing conflicts affecting food security.

(With inputs from agencies.)