PM Modi Hails Global Declaration on Digital Infrastructure for Sustainable Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed a significant new international framework, the Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, and Data for Governance, which he hailed as a 'roadmap' towards a more sustainable planet. This ambitious declaration has gathered support from several G20 nations, guest countries, and international organizations, focusing on harnessing technology to foster sustainable development.

In a post shared on platform X, PM Modi expressed optimism about the initiative's potential, stating, 'Partnering to leverage the power of technology for a greener world!' He emphasized the declaration's capacity to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally, with India poised to share its expertise and practices.

The declaration, issued locally on Wednesday, underscores the importance of leveraging technology to promote global growth, reduce inequality, and achieve SDGs. Highlighting global growth figures and technological advancements, it calls for inclusive digital transformation as essential to bridging gaps in development and achieving equitable outcomes. The initiative recommends adopting the Global Digital Compact at the forthcoming UN Summit of the Future, alongside a commitment to creating inclusive and trustworthy digital ecosystems.

