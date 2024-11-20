Left Menu

PM Modi Hails Global Declaration on Digital Infrastructure for Sustainable Development

Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed the G20 Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, and Data for Governance, defining it as a transformative roadmap towards global sustainability. This initiative emphasizes leveraging technology for economic growth, reduced inequality, and achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through inclusive digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:20 IST
PM Modi Hails Global Declaration on Digital Infrastructure for Sustainable Development
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has endorsed a significant new international framework, the Declaration on Digital Public Infrastructure, AI, and Data for Governance, which he hailed as a 'roadmap' towards a more sustainable planet. This ambitious declaration has gathered support from several G20 nations, guest countries, and international organizations, focusing on harnessing technology to foster sustainable development.

In a post shared on platform X, PM Modi expressed optimism about the initiative's potential, stating, 'Partnering to leverage the power of technology for a greener world!' He emphasized the declaration's capacity to advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) globally, with India poised to share its expertise and practices.

The declaration, issued locally on Wednesday, underscores the importance of leveraging technology to promote global growth, reduce inequality, and achieve SDGs. Highlighting global growth figures and technological advancements, it calls for inclusive digital transformation as essential to bridging gaps in development and achieving equitable outcomes. The initiative recommends adopting the Global Digital Compact at the forthcoming UN Summit of the Future, alongside a commitment to creating inclusive and trustworthy digital ecosystems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024