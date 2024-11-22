Left Menu

Guyana's President Lauds Modi's Global Leadership

During a community event in Georgetown, Guyana's President Mohamed Irfaan Ali praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's exemplary leadership, highlighting India's growing global influence. President Ali emphasized India's evolving role under Modi's guidance, celebrating the dignity and pride Modi has brought to India, and expressed appreciation for Modi's historic visit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 09:51 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 09:51 IST
President Mohamed Irfaan Ali speaks at an Indian community event in Georgetown, Guyana. (Photo: ANI/DD News). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Guyana

In a heartfelt homage at an Indian community gathering in Georgetown, President Mohamed Irfaan Ali extolled Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his outstanding leadership, which has significantly elevated India's international standing. President Ali highlighted Modi's leadership strength, passion, and compassion as key factors that have redefined India's global image.

President Ali emphasized India's burgeoning influence under Prime Minister Modi, noting its emergence as a beacon for both developing and developed nations seeking technology and innovation. He praised the transformative impact of Modi's leadership, which has firmly positioned India as a prominent global leader.

Prime Minister Modi's historic visit to Guyana, his first in more than fifty years, marked the conclusion of his three-nation tour. Co-chairing the 2nd India-CARICOM Summit in Guyana, Modi further fortified ties with Caribbean leaders, underscoring his commitment to strengthening India's regional partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

