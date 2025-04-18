Left Menu

India's Gold Import Surge: Impact on Economy and Global Influences

India's gold imports surged by 192.13% in March, heavily impacting the country's Current Account Deficit. The rise is attributed to increased gold prices and investor confidence in gold as a safe asset. Despite this, silver imports dropped significantly. The trend reflects global economic uncertainties and asset diversification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-04-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 12:33 IST
India's Gold Import Surge: Impact on Economy and Global Influences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's gold imports saw a dramatic surge, jumping by 192.13% to USD 4.47 billion in March, according to recent data from the commerce ministry. This significant rise in imports is mainly due to the soaring prices of the yellow metal.

High gold imports are significantly affecting the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD), emphasizing gold's continued capitalization as a secure investment amidst global economic uncertainties. This spike not only represents a shift in investor preference but also highlights an increased demand driven by the jewellery industry.

Meanwhile, silver imports sharply contracted by 85.4% in March, showing an opposing trend. Overall, these developments underline the complex dynamics of precious metal imports in the Indian economy, influenced by global trade tensions and currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

Trump Halts Israeli Strike in Favor of Iran Nuclear Talks

 Global
2
Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

Controversial Decision: DHS Cancels Harvard's $2.7 Million Grants

 United States
3
High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

High-Stakes Trade Talks: Trump's Economic Maneuver with Japan

 United States
4
Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

Gambling Lobby Scores with Sporting Ticket Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Agriculture Support in Brazil for a Competitive, Inclusive, Green Sector

Why Family Law Holds the Key to Unlocking Women’s Full Economic Potential Worldwide

Efficiency Without Ownership: How Concessions Can Reform Electricity Distribution

The Alien Within the Image: How People Emotionally Engage with Generative AI Art

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025