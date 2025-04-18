India's Gold Import Surge: Impact on Economy and Global Influences

India's gold imports saw a dramatic surge, jumping by 192.13% to USD 4.47 billion in March, according to recent data from the commerce ministry. This significant rise in imports is mainly due to the soaring prices of the yellow metal.

High gold imports are significantly affecting the country's Current Account Deficit (CAD), emphasizing gold's continued capitalization as a secure investment amidst global economic uncertainties. This spike not only represents a shift in investor preference but also highlights an increased demand driven by the jewellery industry.

Meanwhile, silver imports sharply contracted by 85.4% in March, showing an opposing trend. Overall, these developments underline the complex dynamics of precious metal imports in the Indian economy, influenced by global trade tensions and currency fluctuations.

(With inputs from agencies.)