Left Menu

Baloch Community Under Siege: Calls for Global Intervention Intensify

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has highlighted a dire situation in the Kech district, where military actions have subjected locals to severe harassment and detainment for over a week. The Committee urges international attention to human rights violations, labeling the situation as a genocide threat against the Baloch people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2024 12:31 IST
Baloch Community Under Siege: Calls for Global Intervention Intensify
Photos of the abducted Baloch individuals (Image/ X@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has reported a severe military siege in the Dasht Khadan area of Kech district, lasting over a week, leaving local residents feeling like hostages. The situation, detailed in a social media post by the BYC, describes a region under tight security control, with ongoing raids and people being forcibly disappeared.

The Committee identified several abducted individuals, including Talal Umer, Salman, Habib, and Hakeem Baloch, indicating the profound psychological toll the military operations have taken on the Baloch people. The BYC condemned what they termed as war crimes and genocide being committed against the Baloch nation.

Recent reports highlight the abduction of Uzair Umeed and Abdul Rehman Qadeer during a security raid, with promises of their return yet unfulfilled. Uzair's sons experienced a similar fate two months prior. The BYC calls for international intervention and greater awareness by human rights organizations, urging the Baloch people to unite against these military threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

Power Play: Ortega's Move to Cement Control

 Global
2
Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

Merkel's Diplomatic Dance with Trump: Lessons from the Pope

 Global
3
EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

EU Parliament Secures Right-Leaning Commission Amid Political Tensions

 Belgium
4
U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

U.S. Senate Blocks Halt on Weapon Sales to Israel

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Global Development Through Low-Carbon Innovation and Inclusive Policies

The Cost of Neglect: Maternal Mental Health and Developmental Deficits in Pakistan

Growing Sustainability: The SRP’s Role in Shaping the Future of Rice Farming

Towards Cleaner Trade: Advancing Green Ports and Zero-Emission Trucks for Sustainability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024