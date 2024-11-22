Baloch Community Under Siege: Calls for Global Intervention Intensify
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has highlighted a dire situation in the Kech district, where military actions have subjected locals to severe harassment and detainment for over a week. The Committee urges international attention to human rights violations, labeling the situation as a genocide threat against the Baloch people.
The Baloch Yakjehti Committee has reported a severe military siege in the Dasht Khadan area of Kech district, lasting over a week, leaving local residents feeling like hostages. The situation, detailed in a social media post by the BYC, describes a region under tight security control, with ongoing raids and people being forcibly disappeared.
The Committee identified several abducted individuals, including Talal Umer, Salman, Habib, and Hakeem Baloch, indicating the profound psychological toll the military operations have taken on the Baloch people. The BYC condemned what they termed as war crimes and genocide being committed against the Baloch nation.
Recent reports highlight the abduction of Uzair Umeed and Abdul Rehman Qadeer during a security raid, with promises of their return yet unfulfilled. Uzair's sons experienced a similar fate two months prior. The BYC calls for international intervention and greater awareness by human rights organizations, urging the Baloch people to unite against these military threats.
