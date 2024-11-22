India-UAE Roundtable: A New Era of Strategic Partnerships
Former Indian Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani participated in a significant roundtable in Ajman, UAE, on Friday. Hosted by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, the event focused on enhancing India-UAE economic ties, exploring opportunities in technology, renewable energy, and education, while celebrating shared visions of progress and resilience.
Former Cabinet Minister Smriti Irani took part in a pivotal roundtable discussion in Ajman, UAE, hosted by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. The agenda aimed at fortifying India-UAE bilateral ties while delving into strategic market opportunities available in India.
This high-profile gathering featured notable business leaders and investors from the UAE, providing a platform for discussions centered on India's socio-economic growth under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It highlighted the substantial possibilities for UAE-based Indian-origin enterprises.
Event moderator Ashwin Fernandes presented Sheikh Rashid with his book, "MODIALOGUE." Leaders from UAE and India shared their insightful perspectives, reinforcing a collaborative spirit, as they explored opportunities for innovation and strategic partnerships beneficial to both dynamic economies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
