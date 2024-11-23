Left Menu

Pakistan Court Remands Suspects in Karachi Attack on Chinese Nationals

A Pakistani court has remanded two suspects for the killing of Chinese nationals, linked to a Karachi airport blast. The suspects, tied to the Balochistan Liberation Army, allegedly aided the attack. The Chinese Embassy condemned the incident and urged a thorough investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 23-11-2024 18:32 IST
Pakistan Court Remands Suspects in Karachi Attack on Chinese Nationals
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a significant development, a Pakistani Anti-Terrorism Court has remanded two individuals connected with the tragic killing of two Chinese nationals in Karachi. This decision comes after Javed and Gul Nisa, the suspects, were presented in court following the expiration of their initial remand, as reported by ARY News.

The suspects are alleged to have aided a suicide bomber targeting a convoy of Chinese nationals near Karachi Airport. The police have linked them to the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army. The court has ordered the investigation to continue with a progress report due at the next hearing.

The attack, which occurred on October 6 in Karachi, resulted in the deaths of three people, including the Chinese nationals. The Chinese Embassy has strongly condemned the attack and has been working closely with Pakistani authorities to manage the aftermath, urging for stringent measures to protect Chinese citizens and interests in Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

