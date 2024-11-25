Thrills and Triumphs at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship

The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship concluded on a high note last Sunday evening in Abu Dhabi, marking an exhilarating end to a four-day showcase of supreme equine excellence. Organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the event broke records with 333 competing horses and saw shared victories among various stud titles.

In attendance was Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS, who honored winners in multiple categories. The spotlight was on American handler Troy Smith, recognized for his substantial contributions to the Arabian horse world as he made his final participation in such events.

The grand victor in the Senior Stallions category was Fakhr Al Bateen of Al Bateen Stud, with JS Al Sultan and Aned Al Hawajer securing silver and bronze, respectively. The competition saw exceptional performances in each category, such as MZ Afaal and BW Rodha, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the esteemed event.

