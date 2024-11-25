Left Menu

Thrills and Triumphs at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship

The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship concluded with intense competition among private stud owners in Abu Dhabi. Over four days, 333 horses competed, with top honors going to winners across various categories. The event celebrated both equine excellence and significant contributions to Arabian horse culture.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:14 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:14 IST
Thrills and Triumphs at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship
Fakhr Al Bateen wins gold at Emirates Arabian Horse Championship. (Photo: WAM). Image Credit: ANI
The Emirates Arabian Horse Championship concluded on a high note last Sunday evening in Abu Dhabi, marking an exhilarating end to a four-day showcase of supreme equine excellence. Organized by the Emirates Arabian Horse Society, the event broke records with 333 competing horses and saw shared victories among various stud titles.

In attendance was Mohamed Ahmed Al Harbi, Director General of the EAHS, who honored winners in multiple categories. The spotlight was on American handler Troy Smith, recognized for his substantial contributions to the Arabian horse world as he made his final participation in such events.

The grand victor in the Senior Stallions category was Fakhr Al Bateen of Al Bateen Stud, with JS Al Sultan and Aned Al Hawajer securing silver and bronze, respectively. The competition saw exceptional performances in each category, such as MZ Afaal and BW Rodha, ensuring a memorable conclusion to the esteemed event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

