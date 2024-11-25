U.S. Condemns Murder of Rabbi in UAE as Attack on Peace

The United States has denounced the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan in the United Arab Emirates as a grievous assault on peace and tolerance, following the discovery of his body on Sunday. Rabbi Kogan was reported missing since Thursday from the Arab nation. U.S. National Security Council spokesperson extended heartfelt condolences to Rabbi Kogan's family and communities in mourning, including the Chabad-Lubavitch and Jewish communities.

This incident highlights a severe breach in the UAE's reputation for promoting coexistence and countering violent extremism. The U.S. has expressed its cooperation with Israeli and UAE officials in their investigative efforts, offering necessary support. American officials noted the swift action by UAE authorities, who have apprehended suspects and stressed the need for full accountability for those involved in the killing.

Rabbi Kogan, an outreach leader with the Chabad movement, was actively engaged in community work in Abu Dhabi and operated a kosher grocery store. In response to the tragic event, Israeli officials have heightened travel advisories, cautioning citizens against non-essential visits to the UAE. Israel's National Security Council has instructed Israelis to minimize visibility of Jewish affiliations and exercise caution in public spaces. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, condemning the attack on social media, vowed it wouldn't undermine Jewish resilience and thanked UAE authorities for their prompt response. Reports suggest the perpetrators, believed to be Uzbek nationals affiliated with Iran, are in Turkey. Amid a surge in attacks on Jewish targets after the October 7 Hamas incidents, Israel warns of elevated dangers across the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)