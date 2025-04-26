Left Menu

Assam's Striking Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Supporters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of three more individuals for allegedly supporting Pakistan after a terror attack in Kashmir, bringing the total arrests to 11. He emphasized the enmity between India and Pakistan and promised strict measures, including invoking the National Security Act if necessary.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:53 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:53 IST
Assam's Striking Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Supporters
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified efforts to curb pro-Pakistan sentiment following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with three more people arrested recently, taking the total to 11.

Sarma reiterated the adversarial stance between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for strict action against any pro-Pakistan expressions, potentially under the National Security Act.

The chief minister confirmed social media activities are under scrutiny, with more arrests expected as part of this operation, which has already seen key arrests, including one political leader and individuals across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025