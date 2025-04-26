Assam's Striking Crackdown on Pro-Pakistan Supporters

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has intensified efforts to curb pro-Pakistan sentiment following a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, with three more people arrested recently, taking the total to 11.

Sarma reiterated the adversarial stance between India and Pakistan, emphasizing the need for strict action against any pro-Pakistan expressions, potentially under the National Security Act.

The chief minister confirmed social media activities are under scrutiny, with more arrests expected as part of this operation, which has already seen key arrests, including one political leader and individuals across various districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)