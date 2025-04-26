Piyush Goyal Lauds Mumbai Skill Centre's Job Success

Union Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal highlighted the achievements of a skill development and job center in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday. The center has successfully facilitated 12,400 job placements within just six months of operations. Goyal noted the center's varied skill training programs and the recent application of 2,500 people for over 5,000 available vacancies.

During a media briefing at the 15th Rozgar Mela, where over 51,000 youths were appointed to roles in the Central Government, Goyal cited India's impressive economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the nation's progress from being the 11th to the 5th largest economy, expressing confidence that India would secure the position of the third-largest economy globally within the next two to two and a half years.

Additionally, Goyal praised the rising employment opportunities in both the private sector and self-employment, attributed to government initiatives like Mudra Yojana, Start-up India, and Stand-up India. He pointed out the enthusiasm among young entrepreneurs nationwide. On a separate note, Goyal addressed the Supreme Court's reprimand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Veer Savarkar, highlighting the public's rejection of Gandhi as evidenced by his electoral defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)