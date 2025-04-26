Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Lauds Mumbai Skill Centre's Job Success

Union Minister Piyush Goyal praised a Mumbai skill development centre for facilitating 12,400 job placements in just six months. Addressing the 15th Rozgar Mela, he emphasized India's economic growth under Prime Minister Modi and noted the surge in private sector and self-employment opportunities driven by government schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-04-2025 13:51 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 13:51 IST
Piyush Goyal Lauds Mumbai Skill Centre's Job Success
Union Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Industry and Supply Piyush Goyal highlighted the achievements of a skill development and job center in Mumbai's Kandivali on Saturday. The center has successfully facilitated 12,400 job placements within just six months of operations. Goyal noted the center's varied skill training programs and the recent application of 2,500 people for over 5,000 available vacancies.

During a media briefing at the 15th Rozgar Mela, where over 51,000 youths were appointed to roles in the Central Government, Goyal cited India's impressive economic ascent under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He emphasized the nation's progress from being the 11th to the 5th largest economy, expressing confidence that India would secure the position of the third-largest economy globally within the next two to two and a half years.

Additionally, Goyal praised the rising employment opportunities in both the private sector and self-employment, attributed to government initiatives like Mudra Yojana, Start-up India, and Stand-up India. He pointed out the enthusiasm among young entrepreneurs nationwide. On a separate note, Goyal addressed the Supreme Court's reprimand of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks about Veer Savarkar, highlighting the public's rejection of Gandhi as evidenced by his electoral defeats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025