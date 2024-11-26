PTI's 'Do-or-Die' Rally Storms Islamabad for Imran Khan's Release

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstration made a significant entrance into Islamabad on Tuesday, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The rally marks a pivotal 'do-or-die' effort aimed at securing the release of the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan, from prison, according to ARY News.

Joining Gandapur in the protest are Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's spouse, along with senior PTI leaders. The protest follows failed negotiations between the PTI and the government, which reportedly took place at the Minister's Enclave, with both sides unable to reach a consensus. The government delegation consisted of Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while the PTI was represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar.

In a notable move, Barrister Gohar visited Adiala Jail twice on the same day to convey an important message to Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News. The government has proposed shifting the protest location from Peshawar Morr to Sangjani for better management and suggested forming a committee to discuss the release of detained PTI members. Failing compliance, a targeted operation to disperse the protest may ensue. Security concerns are mounting over the presence of wanted individuals, including Afghan terrorists, within the protest ranks.

