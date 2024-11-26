Left Menu

PTI's 'Do-or-Die' Rally Storms Islamabad for Imran Khan's Release

The PTI rally led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Gandapur has reached Islamabad, demanding the release of Imran Khan. The protest saw convoys merging with Gandapur's group, while failed negotiations with the government led to rising tensions. Concerns over protest management and security are escalating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:06 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:06 IST
PTI's 'Do-or-Die' Rally Storms Islamabad for Imran Khan's Release
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstration made a significant entrance into Islamabad on Tuesday, led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The rally marks a pivotal 'do-or-die' effort aimed at securing the release of the incarcerated PTI founder, Imran Khan, from prison, according to ARY News.

Joining Gandapur in the protest are Bushra Bibi, Imran Khan's spouse, along with senior PTI leaders. The protest follows failed negotiations between the PTI and the government, which reportedly took place at the Minister's Enclave, with both sides unable to reach a consensus. The government delegation consisted of Amir Muqam, Ayaz Sadiq, and Mohsin Naqvi, while the PTI was represented by Asad Qaiser, Shibli Faraz, and Barrister Gohar.

In a notable move, Barrister Gohar visited Adiala Jail twice on the same day to convey an important message to Imran Khan, as reported by ARY News. The government has proposed shifting the protest location from Peshawar Morr to Sangjani for better management and suggested forming a committee to discuss the release of detained PTI members. Failing compliance, a targeted operation to disperse the protest may ensue. Security concerns are mounting over the presence of wanted individuals, including Afghan terrorists, within the protest ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024