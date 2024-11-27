ICC Pursues Justice: Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced on Wednesday his intention to secure an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing. This move is tied to Hlaing's alleged involvement in the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The military operation led to around 700,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh amidst reports of severe human rights abuses. Khan believes there is substantial evidence pointing to Hlaing's criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity like deportation and persecution. Although Myanmar isn't an ICC member, jurisdiction is viable due to Bangladesh being a party.

This action aligns with broader bids for justice concerning the Rohingya crisis, which is also under exploration by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following accusations from Gambia against Myanmar for violating the Genocide Convention. Despite the ICC's symbolic move, experts like Richard Horsey express skepticism over immediate impacts, noting Min Aung Hlaing's resistance to international pressure, despite the potential for future negotiations if military defeats persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)