Left Menu

ICC Pursues Justice: Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief

The International Criminal Court is seeking to arrest Myanmar's leader Min Aung Hlaing for his alleged role in the 2017 Rohingya crackdown. This effort, amid various charges against him, highlights calls for accountability as Myanmar faces intensified conflicts under his regime, impacting ethnic minorities and political dissenters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2024 20:15 IST | Created: 27-11-2024 20:15 IST
ICC Pursues Justice: Arrest Warrant for Myanmar's Military Chief
Myanmar's military junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing (Photo credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

The International Criminal Court's prosecutor, Karim Khan, announced on Wednesday his intention to secure an arrest warrant for Myanmar's military chief, Min Aung Hlaing. This move is tied to Hlaing's alleged involvement in the 2017 crackdown on the Rohingya Muslim minority, according to a report in The Washington Post.

The military operation led to around 700,000 Rohingya fleeing to Bangladesh amidst reports of severe human rights abuses. Khan believes there is substantial evidence pointing to Hlaing's criminal responsibility for crimes against humanity like deportation and persecution. Although Myanmar isn't an ICC member, jurisdiction is viable due to Bangladesh being a party.

This action aligns with broader bids for justice concerning the Rohingya crisis, which is also under exploration by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) following accusations from Gambia against Myanmar for violating the Genocide Convention. Despite the ICC's symbolic move, experts like Richard Horsey express skepticism over immediate impacts, noting Min Aung Hlaing's resistance to international pressure, despite the potential for future negotiations if military defeats persist.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

High-Stakes Legal Battle: Trump, Adani, and the $265 Million Bribery Case

 Global
2
Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concerns

Switzerland's Balancing Act: Navigating EU Relations and Immigration Concern...

 Switzerland
3
Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

Trump's Tariffs Ignite Global Economic Concerns

 Global
4
India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

India Assists Iran to Escape FATF Blacklist

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024