UAE and Azerbaijan Ink $5 Billion Deal for Nagorno-Karabakh Demining

The United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Azerbaijan have entered into a significant partnership by signing a $5 billion Memorandum of Understanding aimed at supporting demining efforts in the conflict-affected region of Nagorno-Karabakh. This agreement marks a notable collaboration between the two nations and is expected to aid in the rehabilitation of the area.

Signed by UAE Ambassador Mohammed Murad Al Blooshi and Vugar Suleymanov, Chairman of the Mine Action Agency of Azerbaijan, this initiative highlights the UAE's expanding role in global humanitarian efforts. It builds upon the country's previous success in funding demining projects in countries such as Iraq, Lebanon, and Afghanistan.

This partnership signifies the UAE's dedication to alleviating civilian suffering and promoting sustainable development through technical and financial assistance. The collaboration with Azerbaijan further emphasizes the UAE's strategy to foster impactful relationships that bolster humanitarian security and enhance global sustainability.

