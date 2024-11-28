Left Menu

UAE Media Pavilion Showcases Innovations at Global Media Congress

The UAE Media Pavilion at the Global Media Congress highlights national advancements, uniting media institutions to explore future trends, partnerships, and innovations. It underscores UAE’s vision as a regional media hub and commitment to excellence and sustainability in the media sector, featuring cutting-edge sessions on AI and digital content.

  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The UAE Media Pavilion at the Global Media Congress presents a remarkable platform, showcasing the advancements of national media alongside its evolution. This pavilion includes significant entities, such as the National Media Office, UAE Media Council, and Emirates News Agency (WAM), which collectively emphasize the country's recent media achievements.

Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the NMO and acting head of WAM, stressed that the pavilion underlines initiatives aimed at developing a comprehensive approach to media. These efforts align with the global media landscape's rapid pace of change, portraying UAE's ambition to establish itself as a key media investment destination.

The congress places considerable emphasis on social networks by integrating dedicated hubs for dynamic dialogues and partnership formation. Marking its third chapter, the event offers sessions on artificial intelligence in media, immersive storytelling, and novel digital content strategies, positioning itself at the forefront of media innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

