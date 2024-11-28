Taiwan Tightens Air Raid Alert Amid Rising Chinese Military Threats
Taiwan has reduced the distance for air raid alerts from 70 nautical miles to 24 due to increased Chinese military provocations. The regulations, kept confidential until now, mean citizens have just three minutes to prepare for attacks. This change underscores Taiwan's ongoing security tensions with China.
In a move to address intensified military provocations from China, Taiwan has revised its air raid alert regulations, confirming the changes on Monday. Defense Minister Wellington Koo revealed that the alert threshold has been reduced significantly, leaving citizens with only a three-minute warning time in case of aerial threats.
The new rules, quietly amended at the end of 2022, have shortened the alert range from 70 nautical miles to 24, as reported by RW Media. The revised Regulations for Air Raid Alert Implementation were not publicly disclosed, leaving the public largely unaware of the tightened alert scale, according to local media.
During a legislative session, Minister Koo cited escalating threats from Beijing, including increased crossings of the Taiwan Strait's median line, as the rationale behind the changes. He emphasized the need to counter China's destabilizing actions in the region, assuring that the military is monitoring the situation closely to respond appropriately.
Koo stated, "We could not possibly allow the People's Liberation Army to operate unopposed," affirming Taiwan's commitment to countermeasures as tensions rise. The updated air raid regulations highlight the urgent need to address threats as China's military maneuvers near Taiwan become more assertive and frequent.
