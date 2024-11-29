US Investigates Temu for Forced Labor Violations and Cybersecurity Concerns

The US Department of Homeland Security is currently investigating Temu, a Chinese e-commerce platform, for potential violations of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act, which could see the company banned from operating in the United States.

Temu is accused of benefiting from low-cost goods potentially linked to forced labor camps in Xinjiang, where Uyghur Muslims are reportedly detained. The company, known for its remarkably low prices, has rapidly expanded in US and European markets since its 2022 launch. The Department of Homeland Security has not yet taken any action against Temu, although it was notably absent from a recent list of 29 banned Chinese companies.

The situation further extends to cybersecurity concerns associated with Temu's mobile application, drawing parallels to the issues that prompted Congress to ban TikTok. These developments come as the European Union begins its own investigation into Temu's potential breaches of its Digital Services Act. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)