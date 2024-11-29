Rebels Reignite Conflict in Aleppo as Tensions Escalate

In a significant escalation of hostilities, armed rebels have entered Aleppo, Syria, just days after initiating a surprise offensive. This marks the first time since the Syrian government regained control in 2016 that rebels have breached the city, reports CNN.

The surprise attack, launched last Wednesday, saw rebel forces rapidly advancing through multiple villages near Aleppo, reigniting the long-standing conflict. Footage verified by CNN shows a rebel fighter maneuvering through deserted streets in the western part of Aleppo.

Facing what the Syrian military described as a "major attack," the government has announced efforts to strengthen defenses along the front lines. However, local accounts indicate a pullback by forces in western Aleppo neighborhoods. The newly established rebel coalition, the Military Operations Command, confirmed their presence in the city, further heightening tensions.

Rebel forces claim to have seized the Military Scientific Research Center on the outskirts of Aleppo after intense clashes with regime forces and Iranian militias. Moreover, an artillery shell strike attributed to Syrian rebels reportedly killed four individuals in Aleppo University's student housing, according to the state news agency, SANA.

However, rebel spokesperson Hassan Abdulghani dismissed these allegations as "baseless lies." An anonymous Aleppo University employee confirmed that the artillery strike hit the second floor of the student dormitory. A video circulating on social media, geolocated by CNN, shows young men rushing out from the dormitory, carrying an injured person.

On Thursday, rebel airstrikes killed at least 15 people, including six children and two women, in Aleppo and Idlib countryside. These developments were reported by the White Helmets, a volunteer rescue organization. Meanwhile, Iranian state media reported the death of IRGC Brigadier General Kioumars Pourhashemi in the city, further complicating the volatile situation.

