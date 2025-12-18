Finns Party Faces Backlash Over Offensive Posts
Two lawmakers from Finland's far-right Finns Party faced reprimands for posting offensive images targeting Asians. The incident drew criticism from Japan, prompting apologies from Finnish officials. This controversy follows a series of racially insensitive actions by Finns Party members, including the Miss Finland debacle.
In a recent incident, Finland's far-right Finns Party censured two of its lawmakers for sharing offensive images deemed derogatory towards Asians. This action has sparked outrage both domestically and internationally.
Japan expressed its disapproval, expecting corrective measures from the Finnish government. The controversy was further fueled by the actions of the Miss Finland title holder and additional posts by Finns Party members.
Efforts to apologize and address these actions are underway, with Finland's Prime Minister publicly apologizing to affected Asian nations. The incident underscores ongoing issues within the Finns Party regarding racial sensitivity.
