Dubai's International Baja: A Desert Racing Spectacle Draws Global Competitors

Dubai, UAE - Under the esteemed patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the eighth edition of the Dubai International Baja has commenced. Organized by the Emirates Motorsport Organisation in partnership with the Dubai Sports Council, this grand event attracts global racers in a riveting cross-country rally.

Commemorating the 53rd Eid Al Etihad, the race extends from November 28 to December 1, based at the Dubai Festival City. Featuring a grueling course that begins in Hatta's rugged landscapes and traverses the Al Qudra desert's demanding dunes, the rally displays record participation with 65 cars and 32 bikes from 37 nations, broadcast across 190 territories.

Key attendees include Saeed Hareb, Secretary-General of the Dubai Sports Council, and Mohammed Ahmed Ben Sulayem, FIA President and record-holder with 15 victories. Notably, this event is pivotal in the calendars of the 2024 FIA World Baja Cup and 2024 FIM Bajas World Cup, marking a thrilling season finale for both events.

The Dubai International Baja, celebrating 45 years since its origin as the Dubai International Rally, has been revolutionized by the Baja format since 1997. This adaptability allows for buggies, bikes, quads, and cars, expanding its competitive and entertainment appeal.

Supported by Al-Futtaim Toyota as the Official Automotive Partner, ENOC as the Energy Partner, and collaborative efforts from Dubai Government entities, this Baja underscores Dubai's legacy in hosting premier off-road motorsport events.

(With inputs from agencies.)