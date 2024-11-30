Left Menu

Revisiting Tipu Sultan: Complex Legacy Unearthed

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended the launch of Vikram Sampath's book on Tipu Sultan, describing him as a 'complex figure' who resisted British colonial control but also evoked controversy. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of exploring diverse historical perspectives and welcomed the emergence of new narratives under PM Modi's government.

30-11-2024
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar participated in the book launch of historian Vikram Sampath's 'Tipu Sultan: The Saga of the Mysore Interregnum' at the Indian Habitat Centre in Delhi. Jaishankar depicted Tipu Sultan as a 'complex historical figure,' noting both his resistance against British colonialism and the contentious effects of his rule in Mysore.

While acknowledging Tipu Sultan's effort in resisting colonial forces, Jaishankar highlighted the detrimental aspects of his governance that continue to spark adverse reactions. He criticized the traditional portrayal of Tipu Sultan in Indian history for focusing primarily on his battles with the British, neglecting other facets of his reign.

Jaishankar argued that politics often distorts historical narratives by selecting convenient facts, particularly in Tipu Sultan's case. He lauded the emergence of alternate perspectives over the last decade under PM Modi's leadership, which encourages revealing less-discussed historical truths without political bias.

Describing his experience with the book, Jaishankar found it revealing, providing unique insights into India's pre-independence foreign affairs. He stressed the role of open-minded scholarship and debate in fostering a pluralistic and dynamic democracy.

