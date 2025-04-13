Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

On Saturday at the Masters, Rory McIlroy delivered a commanding performance, positioning himself tantalizingly close to completing the elusive career Grand Slam. With a competitive edge, McIlroy emerged the frontrunner, ready to wear the coveted Green Jacket he has chased for over a decade.

McIlroy, aware of the challenges that await, faces the daunting task of outperforming fierce competitors on the final day, particularly with Bryson DeChambeau just two strokes behind. Reflecting on past experiences, McIlroy stays focused, acknowledging the unpredictability of the course where he's faced prior heartbreak.

Starting two shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, McIlroy quickly gained ground, shooting a birdie-eagle that set an assertive pace. Despite minor setbacks, he retained composure, ultimately reclaiming his lead with a birdie and stunning eagle, poised to execute a historic victory.

