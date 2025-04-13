Left Menu

Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters

Rory McIlroy impressed at the Masters, aiming to join an exclusive club by completing the career Grand Slam. With a two-shot lead and Bryson DeChambeau close behind, McIlroy maintains focus on staying composed. His strong start set the tone, despite challenges, as he seeks a historic Green Jacket win.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:42 IST
Rory McIlroy Shines in Pursuit of Career Grand Slam at the Masters
Rory McIlroy

On Saturday at the Masters, Rory McIlroy delivered a commanding performance, positioning himself tantalizingly close to completing the elusive career Grand Slam. With a competitive edge, McIlroy emerged the frontrunner, ready to wear the coveted Green Jacket he has chased for over a decade.

McIlroy, aware of the challenges that await, faces the daunting task of outperforming fierce competitors on the final day, particularly with Bryson DeChambeau just two strokes behind. Reflecting on past experiences, McIlroy stays focused, acknowledging the unpredictability of the course where he's faced prior heartbreak.

Starting two shots behind overnight leader Justin Rose, McIlroy quickly gained ground, shooting a birdie-eagle that set an assertive pace. Despite minor setbacks, he retained composure, ultimately reclaiming his lead with a birdie and stunning eagle, poised to execute a historic victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025