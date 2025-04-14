Drama at the Masters: McIlroy's Comeback Victory
Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia had modest showings at the Masters, with Rai and Theegala finishing within the Top-30. Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy triumphed after a dramatic play-off, claiming his fifth Major title. Justin Rose and Patrick Reed secured second and third places, respectively.
Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia delivered modest performances at the recent Masters tournament, with Rai and Theegala finishing in the Top-30. Rai, on his debut, ended up T-27, while Theegala, in his third appearance, concluded at T-29. Bhatia wrapped up the week at T-42.
In a gripping finale, Rory McIlroy ended an 11-year wait for his fifth Major title, showcasing remarkable resilience. Despite a rocky start, he found his rhythm just in time. McIlroy's decisive birdie during the play-off sealed his victory, clinching the esteemed trophy.
Justin Rose, having previously finished as runner-up twice, missed the top spot yet again, settling for second place. 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed finished third, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler took fourth after a challenging week.
