Drama at the Masters: McIlroy's Comeback Victory

Indian-origin golfers Aaron Rai, Sahith Theegala, and Akshay Bhatia delivered modest performances at the recent Masters tournament, with Rai and Theegala finishing in the Top-30. Rai, on his debut, ended up T-27, while Theegala, in his third appearance, concluded at T-29. Bhatia wrapped up the week at T-42.

In a gripping finale, Rory McIlroy ended an 11-year wait for his fifth Major title, showcasing remarkable resilience. Despite a rocky start, he found his rhythm just in time. McIlroy's decisive birdie during the play-off sealed his victory, clinching the esteemed trophy.

Justin Rose, having previously finished as runner-up twice, missed the top spot yet again, settling for second place. 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed finished third, while defending champion Scottie Scheffler took fourth after a challenging week.

(With inputs from agencies.)