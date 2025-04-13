Left Menu

Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections

Australia's government announced a A$10 billion initiative to build up to 100,000 homes, aimed at making homeownership more affordable. This move is part of a larger campaign promise by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese to ease housing cost pressures ahead of the general election, addressing voter concerns over housing affordability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 13-04-2025 05:55 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 05:55 IST
Australia's Billion-Dollar Housing Boost Ahead of Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Australia

In a strategic maneuver ahead of the general election, Australia's government announced a substantial A$10 billion investment aimed at constructing 100,000 homes. This ambitious plan by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's Labor government seeks to tackle the pressing issue of housing affordability.

The initiative, which includes loan guarantees, targets first-time buyers to boost homeownership prospects amid widespread dissatisfaction with current housing costs. Cooperation with state developers and industry is anticipated to propel the initiative forward, as it aims to have 1.2 million homes built by 2030.

Amid rising living costs and interest rates, both the Labor and Liberal-National coalition leaders acknowledge the housing crisis. Liberal leader Peter Dutton proposes alternative tax incentives for first-time buyers, underlining the intense focus on homeownership in the electoral contest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

World Bank Unveils $12B Support Plan to Boost Argentina's Economic Revival

 Argentina
2
UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

UNDP, BMUV Back ISSB’s Nature Disclosure Push to Align Finance with Nature

 Germany
3
Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nigeria

Crown Princess Victoria of Sweden Strengthens UNDP Ties During Visit to Nige...

 Nigeria
4
Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limit

Christchurch Southern Motorway to Be First in South Island with 110km/h Limi...

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New visual cryptography framework secures image sharing on social networks

Farm robots with AI vision and killer precision are transforming global agriculture

AI models pass Turing test, deemed more human than humans

Generative AI threatens human epistemic agency in classrooms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025