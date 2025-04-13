Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

Israeli missiles struck a Gaza hospital, devastating its emergency and reception areas. Despite no reported casualties, the attack forced evacuation. Images show displaced families fleeing. Hamas condemned the act, accusing Israel of dismantling Gaza's healthcare. Past incidents, like the October 2023 hospital attack, have exacerbated tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 13-04-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 06:08 IST
On Sunday, two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, severely damaging the emergency and reception departments, according to medics. Following a warning call allegedly from Israeli security, health officials evacuated the building.

The attack resulted in no casualties, per civil emergency services, yet sparked international attention. While Israel has not commented on the offensive, images shared on social media show families fleeing the site, highlighting the dire impact on civilians.

The Hamas-run government decried the strike as an intentional effort by Israel to cripple Gaza's healthcare system. This incident follows the October 2023 attack that killed hundreds, with discord surrounding the responsible party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

