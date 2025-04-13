Tensions Rise as Missiles Hit Gaza Hospital

On Sunday, two Israeli missiles struck the Al-Ahli Arab Baptist Hospital in Gaza, severely damaging the emergency and reception departments, according to medics. Following a warning call allegedly from Israeli security, health officials evacuated the building.

The attack resulted in no casualties, per civil emergency services, yet sparked international attention. While Israel has not commented on the offensive, images shared on social media show families fleeing the site, highlighting the dire impact on civilians.

The Hamas-run government decried the strike as an intentional effort by Israel to cripple Gaza's healthcare system. This incident follows the October 2023 attack that killed hundreds, with discord surrounding the responsible party.

(With inputs from agencies.)