Balochistan's Struggle: Independence, Loyalty, and Enforced Disappearances

In a stirring statement that underscores the ongoing turmoil in Balochistan, former Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani has asserted that the majority of Balochistan's populace is in favor of independence from Pakistan. Raisani divides the Baloch nation into three diverging factions, a revelation reported by the Balochistan Post, highlighting deep-seated divisions within the territory.

According to Raisani, the largest segment comprises those actively pursuing liberation. Another faction, he notes, remains entrenched with the state establishment, driven by personal ambitions. Meanwhile, nationalist parties, advocating for autonomy within the federation, appear diminished in political efficacy due to limited influence, Raisani states.

Adding to the discourse, the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee (BYC) has sounded alarms over the surge in enforced disappearances, further inflaming tensions. They detailed recent incidents involving Baloch youth, criticizing the state's intensifying oppressive actions. BYC's recent seminar attendees, including family members and advocates, reiterated a resilient stance against alleged state atrocities and the plight facing Baloch families.

