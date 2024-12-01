Left Menu

Balochistan's Struggle: Independence, Loyalty, and Enforced Disappearances

Former Balochistan CM Nawab Aslam Raisani claims most Baloch desire independence. He identifies three Baloch factions: pro-independence, establishment-aligned, and nationalist parties. The Baloch Yakhjeti Committee raises alarm over rising enforced disappearances, underscoring intensified state actions against Baloch resistance, amidst continuing demands for justice and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-12-2024 09:49 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 09:49 IST
Balochistan's Struggle: Independence, Loyalty, and Enforced Disappearances
Baloch sit-in Protest (Photo/@BalochYakjehtiC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stirring statement that underscores the ongoing turmoil in Balochistan, former Chief Minister Nawab Aslam Raisani has asserted that the majority of Balochistan's populace is in favor of independence from Pakistan. Raisani divides the Baloch nation into three diverging factions, a revelation reported by the Balochistan Post, highlighting deep-seated divisions within the territory.

According to Raisani, the largest segment comprises those actively pursuing liberation. Another faction, he notes, remains entrenched with the state establishment, driven by personal ambitions. Meanwhile, nationalist parties, advocating for autonomy within the federation, appear diminished in political efficacy due to limited influence, Raisani states.

Adding to the discourse, the Baloch Yakhjeti Committee (BYC) has sounded alarms over the surge in enforced disappearances, further inflaming tensions. They detailed recent incidents involving Baloch youth, criticizing the state's intensifying oppressive actions. BYC's recent seminar attendees, including family members and advocates, reiterated a resilient stance against alleged state atrocities and the plight facing Baloch families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024