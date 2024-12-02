Leaked Audio Reveals Internal Conflict within PTI Leadership

A leaked audio clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has brought to light the escalating fissures within the party's leadership, founded by Imran Khan. The audio surfaced in the aftermath of PTI's protest debacle in Islamabad, where a government crackdown on demonstrators trying to access D-Chowk attracted widespread disapproval within party ranks.

The clip, authenticated by Ali Muhammad Khan during a conversation with Geo News, indicates that Imran Khan had instructed the establishment of a protest camp in Islamabad's Sangjani area, contrary to the actions at D-Chowk in the Red Zone. Khan specified that the final protest location would be decided upon reaching Islamabad, and these directives were issued in Barrister Gohar Faisal's presence.

Additionally, Ali Muhammad Khan expressed concerns about Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, making critical calls instead of Gohar Ali Khan. He questioned the breach of Imran Khan's stance against hereditary politics within PTI. The clip also highlighted the confusion regarding the presence of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, at the protest, information reportedly unbeknownst to Imran at the time.

The leaked audio underscored the need for adherence to Imran Khan's original protest plans. Ali Muhammad Khan emphasized that Imran's directives to stage the sit-in in Sangjani should have been respected, without influence from external figures, including Bushra Bibi. This internal discord unfolds amid violent clashes in Islamabad that resulted in multiple casualties and heightened tensions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)