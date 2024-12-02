Left Menu

Leaked Audio Reveals Internal Conflict within PTI Leadership

A leaked audio clip reveals growing discord within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership as protests escalate. Questions arise on the deviation from Imran Khan's protest plans and who authorized the controversial decisions. The incident adds to mounting internal tensions following the Islamabad protest crackdown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 11:13 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 11:13 IST
Leaked Audio Reveals Internal Conflict within PTI Leadership
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

A leaked audio clip featuring Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Ali Muhammad Khan has brought to light the escalating fissures within the party's leadership, founded by Imran Khan. The audio surfaced in the aftermath of PTI's protest debacle in Islamabad, where a government crackdown on demonstrators trying to access D-Chowk attracted widespread disapproval within party ranks.

The clip, authenticated by Ali Muhammad Khan during a conversation with Geo News, indicates that Imran Khan had instructed the establishment of a protest camp in Islamabad's Sangjani area, contrary to the actions at D-Chowk in the Red Zone. Khan specified that the final protest location would be decided upon reaching Islamabad, and these directives were issued in Barrister Gohar Faisal's presence.

Additionally, Ali Muhammad Khan expressed concerns about Imran Khan's sister, Aleema Khan, making critical calls instead of Gohar Ali Khan. He questioned the breach of Imran Khan's stance against hereditary politics within PTI. The clip also highlighted the confusion regarding the presence of Imran Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, at the protest, information reportedly unbeknownst to Imran at the time.

The leaked audio underscored the need for adherence to Imran Khan's original protest plans. Ali Muhammad Khan emphasized that Imran's directives to stage the sit-in in Sangjani should have been respected, without influence from external figures, including Bushra Bibi. This internal discord unfolds amid violent clashes in Islamabad that resulted in multiple casualties and heightened tensions within the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024