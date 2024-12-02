Pelosi Reaffirms Taiwan Support in Strategic Diplomatic Call

In a significant diplomatic move, former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reaffirmed her unwavering support for Taiwan's inclusion in international organizations during a recent phone call with Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te. The call took place during Lai's stopover in Hawaii and was described as 'warm and cordial,' according to Taiwan News spokesperson Karen Kuo. Pelosi congratulated Lai on his election victory and underscored her steadfast advocacy for Taiwan's role on the global stage.

Pelosi cited her efforts with the World Health Organization (WHO), emphasizing that Taiwan's exclusion from international platforms could lead to significant risks for regional security and the global economy, as reported by Taiwan News. She also highlighted the bipartisan support Taiwan enjoys in the U.S. Congress, focusing on her commitment to amplifying Taiwan's voice internationally.

The conversation also touched on the issue of double taxation between Taiwan and the U.S., with Pelosi emphasizing its resolution as a reflection of the robust and growing ties between the nations. Lai's Hawaii stop is part of a larger week-long visit to bolster Taiwan's relationships with Pacific allies, countering China's Belt and Road Initiative. Taiwan's strategic location within the first island chain adds critical defense significance to Lai's visit, according to research fellows.

