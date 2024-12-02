Bhutan’s Minister Hails India as Key Partner Amid Global Summit

During the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 held in Delhi, Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji praised India's role as a 'closest partner' for Bhutan. Dorji highlighted the trust and shared values that underpin the two nations' relationship, crediting India with being an enabler of Bhutan's aspirations. The minister emphasized that India fosters connections and opportunities beyond its own borders, contributing to mutual growth and development.

Dorji lauded the CII Partnership Summit as a testament to India's leadership and commitment to nurturing innovation and shared prosperity. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in positioning India as a global leader for nations like Bhutan, noting that India serves as both a trusted neighbor and a partner in Bhutan's developmental journey. Dorji invited investors to explore lucrative opportunities in Bhutan, highlighting a futuristic city project designed to align profitability with purpose.

At the summit, Qatar's Minister of State of Foreign Trade Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed emphasized Qatar's strategic economic diversification and its robust partnership with India. Highlighting the bilateral trade volume exceeding USD 14 billion in 2023, Al Sayed affirmed India's status as Qatar's second-largest trading partner. Meanwhile, Myanmar's Deputy Minister of Commerce Minn Minn extolled the complementary strengths of India and Myanmar, advocating for enhanced collaboration to boost regional stability and economic growth. The summit aimed to strengthen global partnerships for a sustainable future.

