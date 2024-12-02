Left Menu

Bhutan’s Minister Hails India as Key Partner Amid Global Summit

Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji recognized India as a crucial partner and source of inspiration at the CII Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi. The event showcased India's global leadership under PM Modi and highlighted bilateral partnerships, including economic ties with Qatar and collaboration with Myanmar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:45 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:45 IST
Bhutan’s Minister Hails India as Key Partner Amid Global Summit
Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji (Image Credit: X/@FollowCII). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 held in Delhi, Bhutan's Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji praised India's role as a 'closest partner' for Bhutan. Dorji highlighted the trust and shared values that underpin the two nations' relationship, crediting India with being an enabler of Bhutan's aspirations. The minister emphasized that India fosters connections and opportunities beyond its own borders, contributing to mutual growth and development.

Dorji lauded the CII Partnership Summit as a testament to India's leadership and commitment to nurturing innovation and shared prosperity. He underscored Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence in positioning India as a global leader for nations like Bhutan, noting that India serves as both a trusted neighbor and a partner in Bhutan's developmental journey. Dorji invited investors to explore lucrative opportunities in Bhutan, highlighting a futuristic city project designed to align profitability with purpose.

At the summit, Qatar's Minister of State of Foreign Trade Ahmed Mohammed Al Sayed emphasized Qatar's strategic economic diversification and its robust partnership with India. Highlighting the bilateral trade volume exceeding USD 14 billion in 2023, Al Sayed affirmed India's status as Qatar's second-largest trading partner. Meanwhile, Myanmar's Deputy Minister of Commerce Minn Minn extolled the complementary strengths of India and Myanmar, advocating for enhanced collaboration to boost regional stability and economic growth. The summit aimed to strengthen global partnerships for a sustainable future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024