Arab League Launches Pioneering Electricity Market Initiative

In a groundbreaking move, the Arab League has officially launched the Arab Common Electricity Market, signaling a new era of regional collaboration in the field of electrical energy.

The announcement came during the 15th session of the Arab Ministerial Council for Electricity, held in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, which saw participation from ministers and delegations representing 22 Arab nations.

Two significant agreements were ratified at the meeting. The 'General Agreement' outlines the objectives and developmental strategies for the market, while the 'Market Agreement' establishes the operational and commercial governance allowing for member states' cooperation. The initiative aims to stabilize electricity supply, cut costs, and promote renewable investments, ultimately enhancing the Arab countries' position as leading clean energy exporters worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)