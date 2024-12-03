Left Menu

Sky is the Limit: Boosting India-Israel Ties through Enhanced Connectivity

Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat advocates for increased flight connectivity between India and Israel to strengthen business and tourism relations. Despite safety concerns due to recent conflicts, Barkat assures continued security, emphasizing untapped potential in bilateral trade since diplomatic ties began in 1992.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 20:16 IST
Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Israeli Economy Minister Nir Barkat called for increased connectivity and more flights between India and Israel, aiming to strengthen business and tourism ties. Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Barkat expressed optimism for future growth, stating, "The sky is the limit" for India-Israel business cooperation.

Barkat highlighted the need for better trade understanding and increased collaborations, expecting double-digit growth in the foreseeable years. He mentioned ongoing discussions to enhance flight connectivity, deeming it beneficial for both nations. Despite recent conflicts, Barkat assured safety for airlines, noting continued operations by Israeli carrier El Al as evidence of regional stability.

Barkat encouraged reviving flights to promote visits and business ventures, viewing the future as rife with opportunities. The Ministry of External Affairs noted rapid progress in bilateral trade since 1992, with India as Israel's second-largest Asian trading partner. Trade now spans electronics, high-tech, and medical equipment, alongside traditional sectors like diamonds and petroleum.

(With inputs from agencies.)

