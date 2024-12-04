IHC Chief Justice Slams Government and PTI Over Protests Fallout

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, on Wednesday, expressed stern disapproval of both Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the federal government for their failure to uphold citizens' rights during and post the November 24 protest in the capital. This was reported by The Express Tribune when the Chief Justice was presiding over a contempt of court petition filed by local traders against the protest disruptions.

Justice Farooq criticized PTI for ignoring court orders and chastised the government for its inadequate handling of the situation. He questioned PTI's disregard for the court's directives. Regarding the government's actions, he said, "You closed Islamabad to the extent that even I, as a judge, couldn't reach the court."

The Chief Justice emphasized that the court had instructed the consideration of fundamental rights of citizens, business owners, and protesters. The petition filed by the Islamabad traders highlighted the severe business disruptions during the lockdown imposed due to the PTI's protest march from November 24 to 26, with traders querying the reasons behind the halt in their businesses.

The government had responded with a heavy-handed approach by closing major routes, an action criticized by Justice Farooq as contradictory to court directions. The hearing involved DSP Legal Sajid Cheema, state counsel Malik Abdul Rehman among others, with the court reprimanding the delayed submission of pending reports.

Additionally, reports ANI, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced creating a "world-class anti-riots force" following the PTI protests' violent outcomes, substantial economic losses, and the implementation of lockdowns. The strategy was devised in the inaugural meeting of the Joint Task Force (JTF), involving various agencies, to modernize responses to civil unrest.

Shehbaz emphasised the need for an effective strategy stating, "Lockdowns and unrest have severely tested the government's resolve, causing billions in daily economic losses." The JTF is expected to propose measures focusing on public safety and economic endurance while managing future protests.

(With inputs from agencies.)