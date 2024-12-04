DIFC Hosts the Future Sustainability Forum 2024: Paving the Way for a Greener Tomorrow

Dubai, UAE, witnessed the convergence of more than 3,000 industry leaders, government officials, and experts at the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) for the second Future Sustainability Forum 2024. The event was geared towards accelerating the global shift to a low-carbon, climate-resilient future, while highlighting the UAE's sustainable practices, particularly in the financial sector.

On the inaugural day, the forum featured panel discussions on crucial topics such as green financing mechanisms, enhancing stakeholder engagement for sustainable development, and decarbonizing the energy sector. Other vital discussions included building a circular economy, ESG reporting, and a strategic roadmap to a sustainable 2045. The forum's second day will delve into industry-specific topics, including innovation, digital transformation, and smart cities.

The event attracted 100 global speakers from over 50 countries, underscoring the significance of the UAE's sustainability initiatives. Distinguished speakers included top executives from Emirates Steel Arkan, EtihadWE, Abu Dhabi Maritime, and more. The forum also noted the presence of 500 global investors, over 20 percent managing portfolios exceeding USD100 million, highlighting a focus on climate technology and renewable energy investments.

