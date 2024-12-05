Left Menu

India-China Affirm Border Peace Progress in Landmark Meeting

In their 32nd meeting on border affairs, India and China affirmed the implementation of recent disengagement agreements, aiming to stabilize relations after tensions rose in 2020. They emphasized the importance of diplomatic and military communication to ensure peace and proper border management, preparing for future high-level talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-12-2024 22:32 IST | Created: 05-12-2024 22:32 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

India and China held the 32nd meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) today, where both nations positively affirmed the implementation of the latest disengagement agreements. Leading the Indian delegation was Gourangalal Das, Joint Secretary (East Asia), from the Ministry of External Affairs, while Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Affairs Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, headed the Chinese representation.

"The two sides positively affirmed the implementation of the most recent disengagement agreement which completed the resolution of the issues that emerged in 2020," read a statement from the Ministry of External Affairs. Additionally, they laid groundwork for upcoming Special Representatives' talks in accordance with decisions made in Kazan on October 23, 2024.

During the meeting, both countries reviewed border area situations, reflecting on 2020's lessons to prevent future recurrence. They emphasized regular diplomatic and military exchanges via established mechanisms. An agreement was reached on the need for effective border management and maintaining peace per bilateral agreements. The Chinese delegation leader also met with India's Foreign Secretary.

In October, India and China agreed on new patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the border. The 2020 border standoff in eastern Ladakh along the LAC, triggered by Chinese military actions, had strained bilateral relations. In a BRICS Summit discussion in Kazan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi underscored the importance of border peace and stability, asserting mutual trust as central to bilateral ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

