South Korea Pushes for U.S. Tariff Exemption Amid Diplomatic Talks

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, has actively sought tariff exemptions during diplomatic talks with the U.S. administration, the Seoul industry ministry announced on Saturday. These discussions come as the U.S. prepares to introduce tariffs affecting South Korean exports.

During his visit to Washington, Ahn met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials, urging exemption from forthcoming tariffs. The talks included discussions about enhancing partnerships in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, a critical area of cooperation for both nations.

The meetings represent the first ministerial-level trade negotiations in President Trump's second term, amid political challenges in South Korea. The delegation aims to alleviate concerns over the U.S. administration's trade measures and preserve South Korea's economic interests.

