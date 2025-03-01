Left Menu

South Korea Pushes for U.S. Tariff Exemption Amid Diplomatic Talks

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, met with U.S. officials to request tariff exemptions on steel and aluminium amid U.S. plans to impose new tariffs. Discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in strategic industries took place as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 07:30 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 07:30 IST
South Korea Pushes for U.S. Tariff Exemption Amid Diplomatic Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

South Korea's industry minister, Ahn Duk-geun, has actively sought tariff exemptions during diplomatic talks with the U.S. administration, the Seoul industry ministry announced on Saturday. These discussions come as the U.S. prepares to introduce tariffs affecting South Korean exports.

During his visit to Washington, Ahn met with U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and other officials, urging exemption from forthcoming tariffs. The talks included discussions about enhancing partnerships in strategic sectors such as shipbuilding, a critical area of cooperation for both nations.

The meetings represent the first ministerial-level trade negotiations in President Trump's second term, amid political challenges in South Korea. The delegation aims to alleviate concerns over the U.S. administration's trade measures and preserve South Korea's economic interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025