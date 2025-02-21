Trump's Controversial Ukraine Strategy: Tensions Rise amid Diplomatic Talks
U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy met with Ukrainian President Zelenskiy in Kyiv amid tensions over the Ukraine-Russia conflict. Trump, accused of repeating Russian disinformation, seeks a quick resolution, risking European alienation. Diplomatic talks continue with focus on mineral resources and security guarantees to facilitate peace.
U.S. envoy Keith Kellogg met with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday in an attempt to mend the diplomatic rift between the U.S. and Ukraine. Despite the meeting, key U.S. officials indicate major frustrations persist regarding the ongoing conflict with Russia.
President Trump has sparked controversy by accusing Ukraine of initiating the war and labeling Zelenskiy a "dictator." Trump's push for a rapid peace deal excludes European allies, causing alarm. U.S. Vice President JD Vance acknowledged the need to negotiate with Russia to end the conflict, while National Security Advisor Mike Waltz urged Zelenskiy to return to the negotiating table.
European leaders, concerned by Trump's approach, have pledged increased defense spending and discussed a potential U.S.-backed peacekeeping force for Ukraine. As diplomatic efforts continue, security guarantees and resource access remain central topics, amid fears of Russian aggression on Ukrainian territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
